Jill M. (White) Bjork

September 22, 1940 - February 3, 2023

JANESVILLE, WI - Jill M. Bjork, age 82, of Janesville, WI passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born Merri Jillene White on September 22, 1940, in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Henry E. and Phyllis (Cain) White. She married Stuart Ronald Bjork on June 11, 1960.

To plant a tree in memory of Jill Bjork as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.