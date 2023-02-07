Jill M. (White) Bjork

JANESVILLE, WI - Jill M. Bjork, age 82, of Janesville, WI passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born Merri Jillene White on September 22, 1940, in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Henry E. and Phyllis (Cain) White. She married Stuart Ronald Bjork on June 11, 1960.
Jill was employed by Ben Franklin Department Store for many years prior to retiring. She was an avid quilter, was a member of a quilting guild and taught quilting. She made numerous quilts for the women of her church so they would have them when their babies were born and continued this activity until recently.
Jill, who was an active member of Christ Presbyterian Church, had a great faith in the Lord which was evident up until the end of her life. She was involved in many activities with her church family including the women's group. We celebrate that she is now in heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and we will keep this in mind during this time.
Jill is survived by her loving family: her husband of 62 years, Stuart Bjork; her daughters, Julie DeArmitt of Janesville, and Barbara (Virgil) Hermann of Chippewa Falls, WI; sons, Michael Bjork (Janet) and James Bjork (Stacy Femrite) both of Janesville; seven grandchildren, Tom DeArmitt (Jenny), Ryan and Lucas Hermann, Jeff and Trish Bjork, and Alex Homan (Justin); nine great-grandchildren, Jayden and Aubree DeArmitt, Payton, Mackenzie, Quinn and Blake Bjork, Jolan, Jonathan and Avery Jillene Homan. In addition, she has two brothers, Gary White (Mary) of Beloit, WI and Dennis White of Aberdeen, SD; sister-in-law Voni Jones (Paul) as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her mother-in-law and father-in-law.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023, at CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 3625 Skyview Drive, Janesville. Rev. Bryce Souve will officiate. Entombment will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be at CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, and on Saturday, Feb. 11th from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
The Bjork family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
