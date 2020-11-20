June 23, 1963 - November 16, 2020
Custer, SD, WI - Jill Annette Kettle passed peacefully at home on November 16, 2020, in Custer, SD at the age of 57.
Jill Kettle was born on June 23, 1963, in Edgerton, WI, to Thomas and Beverly (Schultz) Geske. She graduated from Milton High school in 1981, and moved onto attending Black Hawk Technical College. Jill married Ron Kettle May 7, 1988, and lived in Janesville, WI before moving to Sioux Falls, SD. They eventually moved further west to the Black Hills in Custer, SD. This is where Jill became active in in the Pringle United Methodist Church. Jill loved jewelry, purses, dogs, nature, motorcycle rides, driving her convertible along with people.
Jill was the Custer Senior Center director; where she performed multiple tasks; from writing grants to preparing meals. Jill would do whatever needed to be done to keep the facility in operation for her seniors. She received many awards and recognitions for all her hard work, including citizen of the year award. Jill was also active in other organizations such as Zonta. Jill loved Custer and its people. She will truly be missed by many. Her smile and willing to help is what made her so beautiful.
Jill was survived by her husband, Ron Kettle and four dogs; Lucy, Maggie, Teddy & Bear. Ron and Jill were recently recognized for their passion to rescue and care for many dogs over the years.
She is also survived by her parents, Thomas and Beverly(Schultz) Geske of Janesville Wisconsin; brother, Brian Geske of Indiana; sister, Susan Staaland of Indiana.
Jill is preceded in death by her 11 year old brother, Jeffery Geske.
Services for immediate family will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020, at Albrecht Funeral Home in Milton, WI. Committal services for the public will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020, the Milton East Cemetery in Milton, WI. Social distancing and masks are requested by Jill's family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Jill's name may be made to Custer Senior Center in Custer, SD or Pringle United Methodist Church in Pringle, SD.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD and Albrecht Funeral Homes in Milton, WI.