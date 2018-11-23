January 5, 1939 - November 20, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Jewel A. Liebenstein, age 79, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at home. She was born in Wisconsin Rapids on January 5, 1939, the daughter of Fred and Ann (Wanicheck) Henschel. Jewel was a pretty high school cheerleader who had great legs that attracted a certain young man and the rest became history. She married Michael Liebenstein on August 20, 1960, in Nekoosa, WI. She married into an athletic family and she grew to love sports, especially football, she was an avid fan who could even do some couch coaching. Jewel was a wonderful wife, an incredible mother, and a super grandmother, "Grandy"! She had an amazing career in Real Estate, a career which lasted 35 years. She was a consistent "Top Producer" and most importantly she loved her job and her many clients. Jewel was involved in many civic activities and events, she was always willing to help a cause, they would call and Jewel would be there!! Jewel leaves behind a fabulous
legacy to her family, one of Love, loyalty, dedication, responsibility, and hard work.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; three children: Michael (Marita) Liebenstein Jr. of Taiwan, Eric M. Liebenstein of Sayner, WI, and Anne (Mike) Winters of Mequon, WI; three grandchildren: Matthew, Megan, and Brooke; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, with Fr. Thomas Marr presiding. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Schneider Funeral HOME & CREMATORY. Memorial donations are preferred to Agrace Hospice or the St. John Vianney School Endowment Fund. For online obituary and registry:
www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Jewel's family would like thank Dr. Emily Robinson, Katherine and the rest of the fabulous staff at Mercy Oncology. The care and concern was incredible and we are thankful and indebted to you all. We are also thankful to have had the help and assistance of Agrace Hospice, they exceeded our expectations. To all you, Thank you so very much!
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse