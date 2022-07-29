Jewel A. Hunt

March 7, 1958 - July 23, 2022

Janesville, WI - Jewel A. Hunt, age 64, of Janesville passed away at home Saturday, July 23, 2022. She was born in Chicago, IL, on March 7, 1958; the daughter of Earl and Marjorie (Oliver) Kartavich. Jewel was married to Robert Hunt in 1989, and they shared eight years together before his passing in 1997. She worked as a Leasing Counselor for Village Green East Apartments for many years. Jewel would be best described as an amazing woman who was full of life. She was resilient, caring and hopeful, and always had a smile for you. Jewel was an amazing mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend.

