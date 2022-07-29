Janesville, WI - Jewel A. Hunt, age 64, of Janesville passed away at home Saturday, July 23, 2022. She was born in Chicago, IL, on March 7, 1958; the daughter of Earl and Marjorie (Oliver) Kartavich. Jewel was married to Robert Hunt in 1989, and they shared eight years together before his passing in 1997. She worked as a Leasing Counselor for Village Green East Apartments for many years. Jewel would be best described as an amazing woman who was full of life. She was resilient, caring and hopeful, and always had a smile for you. Jewel was an amazing mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend.
She is survived by her daughters, Alicia (Keith) Anderson of Edgerton, and Kim Kartavich of Janesville; grandchildren: Skyler (Evan) Williams, Khloe Anderson, Jacqueline Cantu, and Caiden Cantu; along with great-grandchildren, Tessa and Noah Williams; brother, John (Connie) Kartavich; niece and nephew, Nicole (Dale) Craft and Matthew Kartavich; as well as many extended family and friends. Jewel is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob Hunt; and her sister, Jacqueline Kartavich.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at Racetrack Park in Edgerton on August 7, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit:
To plant a tree in memory of Jewel Hunt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
