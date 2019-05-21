April 1, 1959 - May 18, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Jesus (Jesse or Chuy) Rodriguez, passed away at the age of 60, surrounded by his beloved Family. Jesus was born April 1, 1959, in Cotulla, Texas, to Santos and Josefa Rodriguez. Upon moving to Wisconsin, he married Rachel Perez on September 29, 1979. Together they raised two sons, Cesar and Raymond, and one daughter, Rebecca. Chuy was a proud UAW 1268 member retiring from Chrysler Corp. after 30 years of service. He had a passion for music especially Tejano music. He loved dancing, gardening, collecting antiques at flea markets. Rummage sales were his outings he so loved. He enjoyed travel all over. His prize possessions were his cactus plants. Jesse was an active member of St. Andrews Catholic Church where he served as trustee for SALAS group for many years. He dedicated his life to helping the community.

He is survived by is wife, Rachel of 39 years; his children: Cesar, Raymond (Rachael) and Rebecca; his beloved grandchildren: Fabian, Isaiah, Kylie, Maya, Meleina, and Gabriel; his in-laws, Andres and Irma Perez; brother, Santos and sister, Belinda. He so loved all his family near and far, his brother in laws, sister in laws and his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and his com padre's, and those he called "family".

Chuy is predeceased in death by his parents; brothers: Peter, Jose, and Freddy; and one sister, Velma.

Chuy was always "the life of the party", "Partytime" & "Kicker Daddy" with his jeans and cowboy boots playing his Tajano Music were his image. This is where the "Cowboy" rides away as his visitation is Friday, May 24th, at the Betzer Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until to 8 p.m. His funeral will be Saturday morning at St. Andrews Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with Fr. Jose Herman Zapata officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. After the funeral friends are invited to the Delavan American Legion Hall for a lunch reception.

The family would like to thank all his team of nurses at Mercy Home Health Hospice for the care and comfort they extended to Jesse.