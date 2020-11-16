November 12, 1938 - November 12, 2020
Sharon, WI - Jessie P. Anderson
Of Sharon
Jessie Anderson was born November 12, 1938 in Udall, Missouri to Neil W. and Dorothy E. (Jackson) Mitchell. She passed away on her birthday, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
Jessie is survived by her children Nathan (Debbie) Anderson, Kent (Kay) Anderson K2, Janit (Michael) Roach, and Tammy (Michael) Key; grandchildren Danielle, Nichole, Sara, Tom, Jerame, Shantel, Renata, Jessie,
Kyle, Mitchell, and Casey, as well as 22 very special and cherished grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, brothers Herbert and Pete; and sister Alta Jewel.
A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St, Sharon, WI 53585.
For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171