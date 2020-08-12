March 19, 1922 - August 10, 2020
Richmond, WI -- Jessie Jean (Harris) Butt was born March 19, 1922 in Delavan, the daughter of Jesse and Pearl Mitchell Harris. She was a graduate of Delavan High School and Wisconsin Academy of Cosmetic Art in Milwaukee, WI. Jessie worked at beauty shops in Janesville prior to her marriage to Orville L. Butt in Delavan on November 18, 1944. He died June 20, 1984. They lived their married life in the Delavan and Richmond area. Jessie was a member of Richmond United Methodist Church, and served as treasurer for many years. She served as Richmond Town Clerk for 14 years, and was a member of Fairfield Grange for over 70 years, holding various offices in the Grange. She was also a member of the Grange Degree and Drill Team. She belonged to Richmond Crafters for many years. Her family and the little country church were her life.
She is survived by son, Arlen (Dianne) Butt of Whitewater; daughter, Elaine (Dan) Kelleher of Delavan; four grandchildren: Casey, Corey, Carmen and Chester; great-grandchildren: Kya, Natalie and DeClan, Nolan, Savannah, and Keyon'Dre; sister, Charlotte Holt; sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; infant daughter, Carla Jean; and sister, Frances Christiansen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made to Richmond United Methodist Church are suggested. Private Family services (due to Covid 19) will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Richmond Cemetery. Betzer Family Funeral Home is serving the family.