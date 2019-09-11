June 1, 1937 - September 7, 2019

Hibbing, MN -- Jessie "Grandma Jessie" L. Arnold, age 82, of Hibbing, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl. Jessie was born June 1, 1937 to Carl and Julia (Ebba) Bassler in Shanghai, China. Jessie was a 21 year resident of Hibbing. She was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Jessie volunteered at the Assumption School, the Range Art Center, and the Life Elderly Enrichment (LEE) Center. Jessie retired from nursing in 1997. She cared deeply for all, especially her family, and those around her. She taught religious education and also volunteered for the scouts. Jessie had a good sense of humor and always had a smile on her face.

Jessie is survived by her children: Michelle (Paul Martin) Arnold of Oak Park, IL, Michael Arnold of Elmhurst, IL, Timothy (Cindy) Arnold of Villa Park, IL, Kristina (Joe) McGlaun of Mitchell, IN, Rebecca (Mark Sauer) Arnold-Sauer of Hibbing, MN, Matthew (Tammy) Arnold of Wheaton, IL, Deborah (Grant) Toma of Side Lake, MN; her nephew, Bryan (Jennifer) and niece, Gail (Joe) Rathsack of Wisconsin; grandchildren: Lucy Martin, Jill Arnold, Mike (Lily) Arnold Jr., Abigail Arnold, Kaleigh Arnold, Cheyenne McGlaun, Darby Sauer, Hailey Sauer, Ryanne Sauer, Morgan Arnold, Paige Arnold, Liam Arnold, Avery Arnold, Jacob Toma, Joshua Toma, Eleanor Toma, Coraline Toma; great-grandchildren: Penelope and Camden Arnold, Jude and Kitiara McGlaun; great-nieces and nephews: Kira, Caleb, Katelyn, Kyla, and Caden Bassler; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Arnold; sister-in-law, Patricia Arnold; and her dear friend, Ms. Kolodji. Jessie was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Julia (Ebba) Bassler; brother, Randall; sister-in-law, Janet Ann Bassler (Bensemann) and George Arnold.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, in Hibbing, MN. Visitation will be held at 12 noon. Praying of the rosary will be held at 11:45 a.m. at the church. The Reverend Father Gabriel Waweru will officiate the Mass. Burial will be held at a later date. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.