Jessica Lynne Ryckman

Edgerton, WI - Jessica Lynne (Mathison) Ryckman, age 41, a loving mother of four children, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday November 19, 2021 in her home in Edgerton, WI. Jessica was born in Edgerton and moved to Florida with her parents one year later. She returned to Wisconsin in 1991, graduating from Edgerton High School in 1998. She studied accounting at Blackhawk Technical College. Jessica loved to stay busy and enjoyed her time working as a bartender and waitress for many local businesses. She worked professionally at Grey Wolf Accounting in Stoughton alongside her dear friend and honorary sister Darcy Osborn. Jessica also co-founded and owned a plus-sized fashion boutique, Dandelion Outfitters, where she described herself as a "Retail Therapist" and took pride in making women feel confident in their own skin. Jess enjoyed reading, writing, art, and theatre. She was friendly with a contagious smile and was well known for her explosive laughter. She treasured time with family and friends, including her "Auntie Mommy" Donna and "Uncle Daddy" Mark. Jess took pride in working hard and going above and beyond to help others. She loved to attend sporting events and was an ardent fan of the Brewers and Packers. She was an avid coffee lover with a penchant for oversized mugs. Jess adored animals including her two dogs Layla and Bailey, and two "Grand kitties" Jack and Sally. Jessica is preceded in death by her aunt Frances Mathison Baker, her father Alan Mathison, and her grandfather Allen Mathison. She is survived by her mother; Valerie Wilcox, Siblings; Jennifer Naughton and Matthew Mathison, beloved children; Mercedes, Kylie, Carsen, Noah, and a host of other blood and chosen family members. A "Memorial Visitation" for Jessica will be held on Saturday December 4, 2021 from 1pm to 3pm at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Construction is happening on S. Main St.; we would advise coming to the funeral home from Hain Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family or through Jessica's obituary page on the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services website under "Tribute Fund". Masks will be recommended but not mandatory. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services of Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.