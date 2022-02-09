Janesville, WI - Jesse Thomas Cox, 91, passed away on February 4, 2022 at his home with family surrounding him. He was born April 9, 1930 in Woodland Township, Sauk County, Wisconsin, the only child of Jesse and Gladys (Henderson) Cox. He attended Valton Grade School, and Wonewoc High School graduating in May 1949. He farmed with his parents until he was called to serve in the Army in the Korean Conflict. He married Annabelle M. Sloniker on June 18, 1955. They have three wonderful children, Ted, Jane, and Tom whom he loved dearly. After farming for six years, he moved his family to Janesville where he worked at General Motors for 30 years. His love, after God and family, was his farm and gardening strawberries, raspberries, sorghum cane, and tapping maple trees for syrup. He loved sweets. He and Annabelle enjoyed many vacation trips visiting historical sites and places of interest. He was a life-long member of the Valton Friends Church serving in leadership and committees. He was a member of UAW-Local 95 from 1962 to present, and Wonewoc American Legion Post 206, Inc.
He was predeceased by his parents, Jesse and Gladys (Henderson) Cox; brothers-in-law: (Joseph) Russell Sloniker, Arnold Sloniker, Leonard Sloniker, Herb Rabuck; and sister-in-law, Laura (Rabuck) Sloniker.
Jesse is survived by his wife, Annabelle; children: Ted (Veronica) Cox, Jane (Jerry) Thompson, Tom (Renee) Cox; five granddaughters; five grandsons; thirteen great-grandchildren; and extended family daughter, Kyleen (Phillip) Lovelace.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Valton Friends Church, Wonewoc, Wisconsin with Pastor Tom Zillman officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial with military honors will be held following the service in the Valton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Valton Friends Church, Wonewoc; Janesville Turning Point Church; Wonewoc American Legion Post 206; American Heart Association. The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the SSM Home Health staff and Agrace Hospice staff.
