July 22, 1942 - November 11, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Jesse T. Larson, Sr., age 77, of Elkhorn, died Monday November 11, 2019 in his home. He was born July 22, 1942 to the late Leonard and Arlene (Roath) Larson in Antioch. Jesse graduated from Wilmot High School, class of 1960. He married Carol J. Klabunde on March 18, 1961 in Genoa City. She preceded him in death on March 13, 2007. Jesse owned and operated Larson's Carpentry for many years before his retirement. He was a Moose Club member, and enjoyed playing cards, dancing, gambling and was an avid bowler.

He is survived by his three children: Jesse Larson, Jr., Brenda (James) O'Toole and Kimberly (Albert) Miller; three grandchildren: Alex (April) O'Toole, Melissa O'Toole and Joshua (Samantha) Miller; three great-grandchildren: Jaxon and Mason O'Toole and Joshua Miller; his brother, Irving (Susan) Larson, Sr.; his two sisters, Esther (Donald) Riemer and Diana (Louis) Gandt; and his companion, Jean Christianson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his brother, Russell Larson, Sr.

Jesse's Graveside Service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday November 16, 2019 at Hillside Cemetery in Genoa City, with Pastor Jennie Swanson officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com.

