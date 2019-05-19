Jesse "Jess" Nodland, Jr.

September 10, 1940 - May 16, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Jesse "Jess" S. Nodland, Jr., age 78, of Beloit, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his home. He was born on September 10, 1940, the son of Jesse and Eleanor (Anderson) Nodland in Ottawa, IL. He attended school at Wisconsin Academy. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965 as a Medical Corpsman and ambulance driver at Fitzsimmons General Army Hospital in Denver, CO. Jess married Janet Kemp on April 2, 1966 in Rockton, IL. He worked as a laborer in industrial construction including JP Cullen, TyMar and Klobucar construction companies. He also farmed for several years. In May of 2015, Jess had the honor to join the Vets Roll trip to Washington, D.C. Jess was a life-long member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Janet; two daughters, Ann (Jay) Jenson and Lucinda (Bill Stark) Nodland; grandchildren, Timothy and Rebecka Jenson; great-granddaughter, Aubrey; brother, Charles (Maureen) Nodland; brother-in-law, Armand Meier; sister-in-law, Susan Kemp; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Kathryn Meier; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Kemp.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday May 24, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. Mr. Gary McHone will officiate. Burial will be in Emerald Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

A special thank you to Beloit Regional Hospice, for their kind and caring assistance.