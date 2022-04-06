Capron, IL - Jesse Brian Perry, 39, of Capron, died Friday, April 1, 2022. Jesse was born May 10, 1982, in Rhinelander, WI to Michael Chadwell and Lisa Perry. He married Teresita Salgado on September 6, 2014, in Woodstock, IL. Jesse was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, hunting, and swimming. He was also an avid Packers & NASCAR fan! What brought him the most joy was spending time with family; he especially liked taking them to the races at Rockford Speedway, and taking his son Jesse Jr hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his parents, Lisa Perry-Frazier (James) and Michael Chadwell; wife, Teresita Perry; children, Isabella J. Perry, Jesse M. Perry; step-children, Ryan J. Zambrano, Hannah-Leah M. Zambrano; siblings: Joshua (Sara) Perry of Ironwood, MI, Patrick (Christopher) Adolphson of Rodgers AK, Lindsey (John) Adolphson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Willard and Evelyn Perry, Billie Chadwell; and uncles, Willard Alan Perry, and Joe Beckley.
Visitation will be at 10am - 1pm, on Mon, April 11, 2022 at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St., Harvard, IL. Services will follow at 1:30pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Father Andres Salinas officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
