- November 29, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Jerry W. Petrone, 75, of Janesville, WI passed away November 29, 2018. Formerly of Chicago, IL, where he was a policeman for 19 years. Resided in Delavan, WI, prior to Janesville.
Much beloved by the love of his life, Diane Roeker; his children: Gerard, Gina, John and Marcia Petrone; grandson, Keith Knechtel; sister, Corrine Rohr. He was the loving son of the late Jerry and Clara Petrone.
Visitation 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 8, 2018, with services at 2 p.m., followed by military rites at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, WI. (608-741-1713). www.henkeclarson.com
