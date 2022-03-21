April 1, 1939 - March 17, 2022
Janesville, WI - Jerry Wayne Jones, age 82, of Janesville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Azura Memory Care, Stoughton. He was born in Ottumwa, IA, on April 1, 1939, the son of Ross and Pearl (Swaim) Jones. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Berlin, Germany as a medic during the Cold War. He worked for Chicago Northwestern/Pacific Union Railroads, traveling all over the mid-west, including to Janesville where he met the love of his life, Jackie Finco. They married on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1994, at Rock Assembly of God, Janesville. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1999 from Upper Iowa University. Jerry enjoyed golfing, fishing, prairie dog hunting and traveling with Jackie. He was a very active member of Faith Community Church and served on many committees. He was a man of great faith and for over 50 years, he taught Sunday school, where he was able to help the children grow their faith as well. He loved attending his grandkid's activities, and especially family time.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Jackie; two sons, Jody (Beatriz) Jones and Patrick Jones, both of Janesville; three grandchildren: John, Jerry and Joseph Jones; four step-children: Deena (Bill) Wettstein of Janesville, Michelle Roettger of Janesville, Douglas (Tami) Finco of Sun Prairie and Daren (Cindy) Finco of Janesville; 15 step-grandchildren: Theresa (Randy Meehan) Wagie, Elizabeth Wettstein, Shane Lund, Christopher (Kandi) Lund, Aubrey Lund, Caleb Nicks, Corey Nicks, David (Kara) Finco, Nicole (Tsanko) Peykov, Heather (Steve) Fouts, Melissa (Justin) Gerking, Sarah (Shannon) Clankie, Kaitlyn (Nick) Barrett, Karissa Finco and Kody Finco; and several great grandchildren; nieces and nephews in Iowa; and other extended family and friends; his dog, Benner; and his life-long friend, Ed Neff, of Bend, Oregon,
Waiting for him in heaven are his parents; two brothers, Morrell Bain and Rod Jones; infant sister, Beverly Jones; and two step-grandsons, Aaron Lund and Bryan Wettstein.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH, Janesville with Rev. Jeff Williams officiating. Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at Fulton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Community Church, 2931 Lucerne Dr. Janesville, WI 53545 or Azura Memory Care 1221 E Main St. Stoughton, WI 53589. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
A special thank you is extended to the Veteran's Administration, Azura Memory Care, and Agrace Hospice.