February 4, 1939 - November 19, 2021
Lake Geneva, WI - It is with profound sadness we share that Jerry Tomaske passed away Thursday, November 17, 2021.
A lifelong resident of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, Jerry was born at home on February 4, 1939, in Lyons Township.He attended Lake Geneva School and Lake Geneva High School.He began his career at the Admiral Corporation in Harvard, Illinois, advanced professionally with a position at American Motors in Kenosha, Wisconsin but found his work home at the Lake Geneva Water Commission where he worked for 30 years serving the community until retirement.
For many years he proudly served the citizens of Lake Geneva as a member of the Lake Geneva Fire Department.
A highlight of Jerry's Day were the mornings he spent at McDonald's with a close group of friends.He was quick to tell anyone how very fortunate he was to be a part of this morning camaraderie and that he truly enjoyed the teasing, the boasting, the tall tale telling, and the genuine friendship of this group.We're counting on each of you to toast his memory with a hot cup of coffee.
We are confident there is no bigger Wisconsin sports fan than Jerry.You would be well advised not to get between Jerry and the television when the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, or Bucks were playing.And if one of his Wisconsin teams wasn't playing, he would be watching NASCAR or Indy car races.When Jerry wasn't watching a sporting event you could find him at the YMCA; he was disciplined about his exercise, an example for the rest of us.
During the summer Jerry enjoyed his family getaways in Wisconsin Dells. Some of his favorite memories were cool Wisconsin evenings around the fire pit surrounded by his children and grandkids.He loved to travel.Texas became Jerry's winter home where he escaped the coldest part of the Wisconsin winter.His cousin Dottie Smith, her family, and their friends became his Texas family.He was welcomed home to Texas each February (right after he completed his taxes!) where his wit, conversation, and company were truly enjoyed.
Heartbroken are Jerry's family.His big brother Don Tomaske, son Scott (and Beth) Tomaske, daughter Stacy Whetlow (and David Medici), grandson U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Marcus Tomaske, granddaughter Amanda (and Kevin) Skornia, granddaughter Hannah Hoyt, great grandson, Noah Hoyt, niece Kim Tomaske (and Joe) Kierych, and nephews Dale Tomaske and Jeff Tomaske.Also grieving are his extended family and friends.Jerry's final wish was to express to everyone that he lived life to the fullest and had a wonderful life.His thanks to each of you who made it so.
Services for Jerry will be held on Monday November 22, 2021 at 5:30pm in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3:00pm till the time of service on the 22nd.
