August 9, 1948 - July 13, 2021
Janesville, WI - Jerry L. Flood, 72, Janesville, passed away with family by his side in the early morning hours of July 13, 2021 at the Clement Zablocki Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Milwaukee. He was born August 9, 1948, Son of William and Evelyn (Demrow) Flood. On August 23, 1969, Jerry married the love of his life, Shirley Pohill at St. John Vianney Catholic Church Janesville, WI.
Jerry served his country during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged from the US Navy on January 4, 1971.
Jerry was a lifelong chef who was lucky enough to be the proud owner of The Wedge Inn and then moved to a bigger establishment to open Flood's Town and Country where he was able to expand his business. He also was very proud that he was the general manager of the Lake Geneva Resort. Outside of work, he was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan, recently enjoyed restoring old furniture, going to car shows to look at all the old cars, and loved spending time with his brother John going on early morning rides when John was in town. Without question, his family was the most important part of his life. He was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Jerry is survived by his wife of almost 52 years Shirley Flood; three daughters: Kellyann Wilson, Kandy Flood, and Geri (Leonard Washington, Jr) Flood; grandchildren: Marisa Flood, Makia Flood, and Tesia Washington. He is further survived by his siblings: Bill, John (Takako), Michael (Denyce) and Janie Flood, Ona Jean Hendrickson, Donna (Mark) Hirst, Cathy (Joe) Schlueter, Robert, David, Billy, Fred, George Hendrickson, Tina (Doug) Henthorn, Mother-in-law Margaret Hendrickson, sister-in-law Sandra Hendrickson, Aunt Linda (Ray) Bouton, brothers and sisters-in-law Ronald (Nealy) Pohill, Terry (Rhonda) Pohill and Sherry (Randy) Fisher, April Rogers and her daughter Maranda that he treated as his own daughter and granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Danny Flood, Ronnie, Jeff, Stanley Hendrickson, Terry Sturdevant, son-in-law Jimmy Wilson Jr, sister-in-law Sandy Flood, nephew Johnny and niece Stephanie Flood, mother-in-law and father-in-law Mildred and Clarence Pohill.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd at 1:00 PM with Full Military Funeral Honors by the Kienow Hilt Post #1621 VFW. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family or to watch a live stream of his service. Memorials are appreciated to any Veteran Group of your choice, GIFTS Men's Shelter or to the family.
A special thank you to the Zablocki VA Medical Center, Beth Lang of the Blackhawk Community Credit Union on E. Milwaukee St and to special niece Melissa Pohill.