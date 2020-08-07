October 10, 1961 - August 4, 2020
East Troy, WI -- Jerry L. Clark, age 58, of East Troy passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born in Madison, WI on October 10, 1961 to Roger and Jennie Clark. Jerry worked for many years at Quad Graphics as a pressman. He was an avid Harley rider.
Jerry is survived by his siblings: Daniel (Betty) Clark, of Delavan, Bill (Debbie) Clark, of Big Bend, WI, Diane (Don) Borkowski, of Muskego, Penny (Scott) Meka, of Milwaukee, Carol (Dave) Rozman, of Muskego, and Judy (Mark) Poeschl, of Oak Creek; and many nieces; nephews; and close friends. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents.
A Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com