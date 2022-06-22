Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE—Jerry L. Bollig, age 55, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care - Janesville. He was born in Janesville on January 29, 1967; the son of Thomas and Marian (Fuller) Bollig. Jerry was a self-employed auto mechanic for most of his years. If he wasn't relaxing on the computer with a Mountain Dew in hand, he was usually in the garage working on vehicles. Jerry loved spending his free time playing pranks on the older kids and playing with the grandkids. He was always willing to lend a hand and was usually the go-to guy when anybody had vehicle issues. He never missed a grandkids birthday party or a spontaneous home cooked meal with his girls.
Jerry is survived by his mother; 5 children; Greg (Darby) Hartwich, Vicki (Andy) Simonson, Odis (Chelsea) Hall, Andrew (Jenna) Hall, Tabitha (Josh) Brabazon; son-in-law, Richard Simonson; 9 grandchildren, who he adored; 6 siblings: Mary Jo Bolton, Mike Bollig, Maggie (Paul) Kienbaum, Bill Bollig, Dan Bollig, and baby sister, Beth Bollig; mother's of his children: Luanne K. Stein, Traci L. Dunn, and Andrea L. McAtee. He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Bob Bollig; brother-in-law, Ralph Bolton, sister-in-law, Yvonne Bollig; infant son, Lawrence Bollig; infant grandson, Aviree Hartwich; and beloved dog, Casey.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Huge thank you from the Bollig family to Agrace Hospice of Janesville and SSM Health for the care they gave our beloved Dad!
