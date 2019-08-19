November 3, 1958 - August 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Jerry L. Bell, age 60, passed away at home on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born in Janesville on November 3, 1958, the son of Leland and Lela (Lockhart) Bell. He retired from General Motors in April of 2007. After retiring, Jerry enjoyed his time hunting, fishing, going to concerts, and golfing with friends in the GM league.

Jerry is survived by his son, Andy Bell; three sisters: Judy Bachleitner, Joyce (Andy) Sivak, and Jean (Roger) Levzow; two special nephews, Brad Levzow and Gary Levzow; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 12 p.m., noon, until 2 p.m., on Sunday, August, 25, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Jerry's family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Corissa and Barb, for all the wonderful care and support they gave to Jerry.