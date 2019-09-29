May 7, 1950 - September 26, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Jerry E. Haeft, age 69, of Delavan passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. He was born in Beloit on May 7, 1950 to Harold and Ina (Reese) Haeft. Jerry was united in marriage to Cheri Chapin on September 30, 1981, in Wausau, WI. He worked for many years as a machinist at Scot Forge in Spring Grove, IL. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cheri; a daughter, Kimberley Hesebeck, of Clinton, WI; a son, Josh Haeft, of Delavan; six grandchildren: Jordan, Mason, Taylor, Owen, Lauren, and Katelyn; two great-grandchildren, Miles and Landen; two sisters, Ilagene (Ken) Pinnow, of Janesville, and Laurinda (Tom) Boone, of Phelps, WI; and foster brother, Stan (Mary) Gehri, of Beloit. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Thomas.

Memorial Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com