Jerry Applebee

April 22, 1957 - October 9, 2022

Decatur, IL - Jerry D. Applebee, age 65, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at home. Jerry was born in Richland Center April 22, 1957; the son of Paul (Wayne) and Lila (Turben) Applebee. He graduated from Parker High School and worked in assembly at GM for nearly 20 years. Jerry married John Ferger on November 19, 2014. Jerry loved to bake. He baked everything from wedding cakes to Christmas cookies. He was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed traveling. Jerry was the life of the party everywhere he went. He had an infectious smile that could light up the room.

