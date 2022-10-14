Decatur, IL - Jerry D. Applebee, age 65, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at home. Jerry was born in Richland Center April 22, 1957; the son of Paul (Wayne) and Lila (Turben) Applebee. He graduated from Parker High School and worked in assembly at GM for nearly 20 years. Jerry married John Ferger on November 19, 2014. Jerry loved to bake. He baked everything from wedding cakes to Christmas cookies. He was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed traveling. Jerry was the life of the party everywhere he went. He had an infectious smile that could light up the room.
Jerry is survived by his husband, John; mother, Lila Applebee; 2 children, Nicolas (Skyla Barnett) Ferger and Jared (Paige Thurler) Ferger; 5 grandchildren: Baylynn, Mia, Adalei, Athena, and JJ; 5 siblings: Shyla (Wayne) Thayer, Paula (Larry) Owen, James (Kathy) Applebee, and Janet Applebee; many nieces and nephews; loyal companion, Chance; and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father and daughter, Rhiannon Applebee.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with Rev. Jenny Miller officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service, on Monday at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Applebee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.