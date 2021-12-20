Jerry Allen "Jay" Johnson

December 15, 2021
Janesville, WI - Jerry "Jay" Johnson, 61, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at SSM St Mary's Janesville, due to Covid-19 & lifelong battle with diabetes. Just one day before his 62 nd birthday.
He was born on December 16, 1959, in Janesville to Jerald and Sylvia Johnson. He graduated from Milton High School in 1978.
He was a well-known mechanic for Wells Motors, Bryden Motors, Hembrough Auto Group, & Frank Boucher Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram before his retirement in 2009. He was voted Best Mechanic in Janesville for several years running. He was loved by so many dedicated customers. Boy, did that man love his Dodge and Chrysler. He was convinced God himself drove them.
Before his health declined due to diabetes, Jay was an avid hunter--goose, duck, & deer hunting. He was also big into Harley Davidson & John Deere. He loved his Green Bay Packers. He and his family were also a part of the Rock River Buckskinners for many years.
Jay was the superintendent of the Mechanical Science dept with the Rock County 4-H and was a newly member of the Rock River Thresheree though he has been to almost every show. You would see him with his small engines next to the Titan or cruising on his Gator.
Jay married the farmer's daughter, Jeanne E Mauerman on June 23, 1984, at the Magnolia AC Church in Evansville, WI. Jeanne unexpectedly passed away on April 27 th, 2021. Their love was the love everyone wanted. With everything that was dealt to them, it never broke their bond. They spent 36 wonderful years and four kids together. They enjoyed camping, taking rides on the Gator, going to tractor shows, going out for breakfast, and spending time with their grandchildren, who were the light of their lives.
Jay is survived by his children—Jayson Johnson, Jennifer (Steven) Burdick, and Jacob (Cora) Johnson, all of Janesville. Grandchildren—Jordy Johnson of Austin TX, Calvin, and Elnora Johnson of Janesville. Breanna, Brett and Bentley Burdick of Janesville. Brittney (Calvin) Boatman of Norfolk, VA. Sisters—Bonita (James) Stutz of Milton & Jeanne (Roger) Yttri of Edgerton. Brother in laws—William Mauerman of Janesville & John Mauerman of Evansville. Many nieces & nephews & extended families. Dear friends, Roger Cunningham & Jerry Wells.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jeanne, daughter Janice, granddaughter Cadence Faith. His parents, Jerry & Sylvia Johnson. Father & mother-in-law, Harold & Virginia Mauerman. Sister in laws—Sally Reisem, Beverly & Lucia Mauerman & dear friend Calvin Schrader.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday December 23, 2021 at Magnolia Christian Advent Church Magnolia Township with Reverend Tom Moe officiating. Burial will follow in East Magnolia Cemetery Magnolia Township. A visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Wednesday December 22, 2021 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville.
Rahtatata!!! Until Vahalla Lt. Dan! We love you Pops!