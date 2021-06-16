Jerrolyn A "Jeri" Heimbecker

July 31, 1948 - June 12, 2021
Milton, WI - Jerrolyn "Jeri" A. Heimbecker, 72, of Milton/formerly Edgerton, WI, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison after a brief illness. Jeri was born on July 31, 1948 in Edgerton, WI to the late Kenneth and Janine (Oren) Teisberg. She graduated from Edgerton High School in 1966. Jeri worked for the LeMans Corporation for over 25 years, retiring as a warehouse manager. On July 25, 1992, Jeri married Ronald Heimbecker in Edgerton, WI. Jeri was a longtime member of Central Lutheran Church. She loved to garden, landscape, was a fantastic seamstress, decorate the house, and her lunch dates with her sisters.
Jeri is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Heimbecker; daughter: Karen (Jimm) Insolia; step-daughter: Lori (Ron) Bozacki grandchildren: Bret Insolia, LeAngela Insolia, Jake Bozacki, Tyler Burke, great-granddaughter: SoFiana Insolia; special great nieces Kelsey Schultz, & Grace Schultz; sisters: Sharon Wright, Patty (Jerry) Nanstad, Kenlyn (Mark) Atkinson; "bonus" sister: Debbie Lowell; very special great niece and nephew: Reilly and Jack; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, step-son: Chucky Heimbecker; nephew: Ronnie Wright.
Memorial service will be held at 7 PM on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton with Pastor Jerry Pribbenow officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 4 PM until the start of the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jeri's name to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. www.albrechtfunealhomes.com