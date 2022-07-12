Jerri E. Wightman

Beloit, WI - Jerri Edward Wightman, 81, of Beloit, WI and formerly of Hayward, WI, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center due to complications from a fall.
He was born on June 22, 1941 in Green Bay, WI, the son of John and Blanche (Cullen) Wightman. Jerri and his parents moved to Hayward, WI, when he was six months old. After high school, he joined the National Guard and was part of the B Company who served during the Berlin Crisis. Jerri married Judy Prosser in 1960 and together they had five children.
Jerri worked hard as a butcher at the co-op in Hayward and at various grocery stores in Beloit before starting his own business, Twin Cities Pack. He was still working as a maintenance man at The Apartments until his accident. Jerri coached softball, was a leader in 4H for many years and was active in his church. He liked entertaining at dances and nursing homes playing his guitar in a trio. Jerri enjoyed going to music concerts over the years.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Wightman; children, Tim (Annie), Susan, Steven (Malissa Blaser), Bob (Leona Burton) and Chris (Brian) Blomquist; 12 grandchildren; seven, soon to be eight great grandchildren; and nephew, Robert (Mary Kay) Funk.
Jerri was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Verna Funk.
A Visitation of Remembrance for Jerri will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with a scripture service at 4:45 p.m. Visitation will also be from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI, followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Inurnment will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery.
Memorials in his name may be made to RSVP - Retired Seniors Volunteer Program.