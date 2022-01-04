Jerome Samuel "Jerry" Green

Janesville, WI - Our hearts are broken as Jerry died suddenly at the age of 70 on December 28, 2021. Jerry was born in Janesville, WI, the son of John and Jeanette (Edmonds) Green. He attended St. Patrick's Church and School, and he graduated from Craig High School in 1969. Jerry married Sue Anne Melaas in 1980. They raised two wonderful children, Jordan and Bailey. Jerry was devoted to his family and was extremely proud of his children. He always found ways to help others, often quietly behind the scenes. He was a gentle, easy-going man with a subtle sense of humor.
Jerry was an avid reader. He loved to watch the Badgers, the Brewers, and the Packers. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family - always looking forward to the next trip. Jerry worked diligently in his beautiful yard and gardens. He was a long-time member of Faith Lutheran Church. Jerry loved to golf and thoroughly enjoyed his golf partners, Ron, John, Derek, and Garry. He cherished his life-long friends, Dennis, Tim, Tom, John, Harry, Steve, Dave, and Dan.
Jerry worked for over 25 years as a driver and route supervisor for Owen Vending. In his retirement, he worked as a paint technician for 10 years at Spacesaver in Fort Atkinson.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sue and their children, Jordan (Robert Kalb) Green and Bailey Green; brothers, Gilbert (Wanda) Green and Tom (Judy) Green; sister-in-law, Marthea (Rick) Riley; brother-in-law, John (Kim) Melaas; dear family member, Dwight (Laura) Wheaton-Werle; several nieces and nephews and their families; and his special friends: Dean and Christine Bladorn, Greg and Heather Myre, Jim and Barb Fisher.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Cynthia Green and Mary Ellen Green; and his cherished in-laws, Roger and Jeanene Melaas.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2116 Mineral Point Avenue in Janesville, with Pastor Paula Harris officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the CHURCH. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Jerry was a good man, a supportive husband, and a great dad. He is loved by his family. We already miss him.
To plant a tree in memory of Jerome Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.