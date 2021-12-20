Jerome S. "Jay" Jordan

January 16, 1950 - December 14, 2021
Janesville, WI - We lost Jerome (Jay) S. Jordan, age 71, all too soon to a chronic lung disease, and our hearts are broken. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was a beloved husband, father, Papa, brother, uncle, and a good friend to many.
Jerome was born to Stanley and Marion (Bullian) Jordan, on January 16, 1950, in Edgerton, WI. He graduated from high school in 1968, the first graduating class of the new Parker High School. After high school, he was immediately employed, as a machinist, by Zirbel Precision Engineering, where he worked alongside his father. Thirty years later, when Zirbel's closed, Jerome worked at AMTEC for more than 16 years before retiring in 2018.
Jerome married his high school sweetheart, Barbara E. Connor, on February 5, 1972; married for nearly 50 years, together for 55. They were blessed with three beautiful children: Mandy (Will) Ostarch, Jason (Alli) Jordan, and Michael (Stacey) Jordan; and four loving grandchildren: Rylee, Ashlyn, Bryce, and Jordan. He also loved his dog, Charlie, one of his closest companions.
Jerome is further survived by his sister, LaRae Fulton; her two children, Raelon Fulton (Stephanie) and Jon (Kallie) Fulton; and their two children, Makenzee and Olyve Fulton. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Cindy Jordan; her son, Sam Jordan (Rachel); and their son, Stanley Jordan, as well as his great-nephew, Oliver Scott; his uncle, Gary Bullion; and his best friend and car buddy, Randy Turner.
Jerome was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steve Jordan; and Steve's daughter, Sarah Jordan.
Jerome was an incredibly active man and rarely sat still. He was so proud of his family, and he worked hard for most of his life to provide for them. In addition to working full time, he also farmed for years. He thoroughly enjoyed having fun on his land by the river, riding his ATV, boating, camping, hunting, and fishing with his family. He loved working on his corvettes, attending car shows, and winning many trophies. He went to as many of his grandchildren's sporting events as possible. He adored Face Timing with his 2-year-old granddaughter, who lives in Texas. He also loved watching the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. And, he was an avid, lifelong Beatles fan.
Jerome was a member of St. William Parish, Classic Cruzers Car Club of Janesville, and National Corvette Owners Association. He was also a Cub Master and a Leader for the Janesville 4-H.
A private memorial service will be held at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, for immediate family and his closest friends, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to Jay's family.
"A special thanks to Dr. Cook, Nurse Deb, and the staff at Mercyhealth System."
Love you forever and forever. Love you with all my heart.
Love you whenever we're together. Love you when we're apart. - The Beatles