Janesville, WI -- Jerome Paul Wesley, age 80, of Janesville, WI died December 17, 2019, at Cedar Crest Health Center. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on July 10, 1939, the son of Charles and Anna (Lavota) Wesley. He married Corine Steinmeyer on August 30, 1958. She preceded him in death on August 26, 2013. Jerome was employed by General Motors for 25 years as a H.V.A.C. Technician. He was a member of U.A. W. Local # 95, and enjoyed fishing, hunting and working with model airplanes.

Survivors include six children: Susan (John Jerisha M.D.), Jean Fischer, Christine (John Sr.) Oehrke, Jerome (Teresa) Wesley, Steven (Amanda) Wesley, Gregg (Sheila) Wesley; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brothers, Sylvester "Bill" (Mary), Frank, Florian (Mel) and Donald (Donna); and sister, Lillian. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings: John, Charles and Betty.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice.

A special thank you to the staffs of Cedar Crest and Agrace Hospice, for the outstanding care our father received