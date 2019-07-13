October 17, 1944 - July 10, 2019

Janesville, WI and Louisville, KY -- Jerome Patrick 'Pat' Flynn III, 74, passed away on July 10, 2019, in Janesville, WI. He was the widower of Sue Ann Flynn. Together, they shared 48 years of marriage. He was born in Janesville, the son of Jerome Patrick (Barbara) Flynn II and Lucille (Cone) Flynn. Pat attended General Motors Institute in Flint, MI, where he met and married his sweetheart, Sue Ann Arntzen. Returning to Wisconsin, Pat graduated from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics, and began to pursue his long career in engineering with GM and AMC. He and Susie started their family in Wisconsin before moving to Canton, MI to raise their 3 children, and to begin working at Ford Motor Company. The couple then moved to Louisville, KY, where Pat eventually retired in as a Resident Electronics Engineer at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant.

Pat enjoyed riding his motorcycles, repairing engines, and playing piano, guitar, and singing. He was an avid reader, always researching and learning and an unproclaimed expert in most things. He spent his happiest times with family and friends, and enjoyed a cigar on a starry evening. His laugh was a force, his smile warmed hearts, and he was completely loyal, honest, and usually right. He lived with integrity, was the patriarch for his family, and had a fierce sense of independence and responsibility setting a great example for his children.

Pat will be dearly missed by his children: Diedre (Rick) Richard of Janesville, Kerri (Ryan) Ladiges of Seattle, WA, and Jerome Patrick ("Jerry") Flynn IV of Salem, OR. He will be especially missed by his grandchildren: Zach and Zo Richard, Ryker, Tristan and Sophia Ladiges, and Kellen Buchheit Flynn. As the oldest sibling of ten, Pat is survived by his brothers and sisters: Charles (Janet) Flynn, Mary (John) Sheean, Steve Flynn, Joe Flynn, Pete (Charlie) Flynn, Matt Flynn, Fred (Barb) Flynn, Martha (Brian) Cook, and Monica (John) Wiesler. He is also survived by his father's wife Barbara Flynn.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents. He is now in heaven with them and his loving wife, Susie. He is likely working on some type of repair project in the big garage in the sky, where you can never lose any tools.

Funeral services will be held at NATIVITY OF MARY, at 313 East Wall St., Janesville, WI, on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a personal or financial donation in Pat Flynn's name to the American Red Cross or the National Cancer Institute. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com