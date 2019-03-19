January 8, 1940 - March 16, 2019

Whitewater, WI -- Jerome K. Laurent, of Whitewater, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at age 79. Jerry was born to Francis W. and Grace King Laurent on January 8, 1940, in Knoxville, TN. The family soon moved to Washington, D.C., where Jerry was baptized at Christ's Church in Alexandria, VA, and where he attended school in Georgetown. The Laurents moved to postwar Germany in 1946, where Francis helped the U.S. government reorganize German industry and where Jerry attended British and American schools. In 1948, the family returned to the U.S. to a stone farmhouse near Thorp in Clark County. He attended a one-room school and was active in 4-H Club. The family moved to Stanley in 1952, Jerry's eighth-grade year. During his sophomore year at Stanley High School, he had rheumatic fever for eight months. Still, he graduated as Valedictorian in 1957. Jerry graduated from UW-Eau Claire with honors in 1961 with a B.A. degree in Economics and History. He attended graduate school at Indiana University-Bloomington and earned his M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in Economics. Jerry met his wife Virginia at Indiana University where she earned a Master's Degree in teaching. They married in August, 1966 and moved to Whitewater. He was appointed an Assistant Professor of Economics at UW-Whitewater in 1965. They had two children, Katherine born in 1973 and Thomas in 1976. Jerry loved teaching, and won the W. P. Roseman Award for Outstanding Teaching at UW-Whitewater in 1975. He won a prize for a research article submitted to Explorations in Economic History, a British journal. He also received the UW-Whitewater Outstanding Service Award in 1993. In 2005, he received the President's Award from the UW-Eau Claire Alumni Association. Professional memberships include Omicron Delta Epsilon Honor Society in Economics; The Wisconsin Economics Association; The Association of Great Lakes Maritime History; and the Greater Chicagoland Friends of Economic History. Jerry was active in the former St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Whitewater and was a charter member of Kiwanis Breakfast Club. He led in the development of the Lutheran/Episcopal Campus Ministry and served on the board for many years.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Virginia; and two children, Katherine Laurent and Thomas Laurent of Chicago; his sister, Joyce, and her sons, Jim (Monica) and Paul; and his sister-in-law, Margaret Pernau. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Gordon Norlin; and sister-in-law, Carol B. Huggins.

A funeral service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 302 Merchants Ave., Fort Atkinson at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22. Visitations will be at two locations: Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, and at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Peter's Church, Fort Atkinson.

Memorials may be given to the Jerome K. Laurent Economic Scholarship fund of the UW-Whitewater Foundation, St. Peter's Episcopal Church, or the Stanley Area Historical Society. The Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, WI, is assisting the family, www.nitardyfuneralhome.com