September 22, 1932 - June 16, 2021
Janesville, WI - Jerome "Jerry" Thomas Kauchak, age 88, passed away in his home surrounded by family June 16, 2021, after a long illness. He was born on September 22, 1932, in Hanna, Indiana the son of Stanley and Evelyn Kauchak, he was one of 13 children. He graduated from Hanna High School and attended Purdue University. Jerry served as a diesel mechanic in the Army until 1956, during the Korean Conflict. On August 22, 1953, Jerry married the love of his life, Mary Maurine Staller.
Jerry worked at Barber Colman Company, retiring in 1995, after 21 years of service. He was a member of the Heart Association for several years in the early 1960's, coached youth basketball, participated in every choir available to him including the annual Messiah Concert performed with the Rockford Symphony Orchestra. He won several awards during his membership with Toastmasters in Rockford, Illinois in the 1990's and served with the Knights of Columbus throughout his life.
Jerry conquered his midlife crisis by training and running full marathons from the age of 48 until the age of 65. He qualified for the Boston marathon on several runs with his best time of 7.25 minutes per mile but was never able to make that trip.
Jerry was fortunate enough to participate in the Badger Honor Flight in 2015, and Vets Roll in 2019. Jerry never met a stranger and showed compassion to everyone he met. After his retirement, he worked for 10 years for Hometown Pharmacy delivering prescriptions to the elderly. He loved gardening, working with his hands, playing with his many grandchildren and great grandchildren and watching sports, "Go Packers, Badgers, and Cubbies!"
His deep faith in God saw him through many challenges in this life. In the eyes of his family, he was the original Superman having defied a terminal illness for more than 20 years.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 68 years, Mary Maurine Kauchak, children: Pat (Bill) Everhart, Jerry (Deb) Kauchak, Tim Kauchak, Mary (Stephen) Terry, Tom Kauchak, Linda (Jeff) Smithson, and Dave (Anne) Kauchak; many, many wonderful grandchildren, some who were blessed with Jerry's gift of superior intelligence; and many great grandchildren who made his heart happy. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Paul Kauchak; daughter in law, Deborah "Phoenix" Kauchak; son in law, Jerry Sproull; and grandsons, Jamy Schumm and Dan Wilson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Rev. Peter Lee officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery with full Military Honors. Memorial contributions are preferred to the Mayo clinic.
Our family extends a special thanks to Dr. Limper of Mayo Clinic, Dr. Miller of St. Mary's Hospital, and the SSM Hospice for their help and support.