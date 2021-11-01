Jerome "Jerry" Gust

Janesville, WI - Jerome 'Jerry' E. Gust, 77, died peacefully early Friday morning October 22, 2021. He was born January 3, 1944, in Dodgeville, WI, to Elmer and Elaine (Stapleton) Gust. On April 15, 1967, he married Connie Benson in Montfort, WI. He was a beloved husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend. He was also a proud cat dad and enjoyed spoiling his kitty kids.
Jerry worked at a few different places early in his career, including Tower Hill State Park in Spring Green, WI, and Badger Ordinance in Baraboo, WI. While working for Amphenol Controls in Dodgeville, he was transferred to Janesville, where he moved with his family in 1976. Known affectionately by his coworkers as "Gussy," he worked at the GM plant in Janesville for over 28 years and retired in 2006. After retiring from GM, Jerry started his own business, Gussy's Dinner Gitter Jigs, making hand painted fishing jigs which he sold to businesses throughout southern Wisconsin.
Jerry loved all Wisconsin sports teams and faithfully watched all of the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers games. He was an avid fisherman - and fished in local lakes as well as on trips to Canada and Mexico. He loved sharing a meal with family, friends, and, even, the occasional Bears' fan.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years Connie Gust; daughter Michelle (Joseph) Lovelace; granddaughter Gabrielle 'Gabi' Lovelace; siblings: Joan Thompson, Bob Gust, and Mike (Cathy) Gust; Aunt Bernadine Gust; brother-in-law Dave (Margaret) Benson; sister-in-law Bonnie (Russ) Jenkins; along with many cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Elaine; brother Bernie Gust, brother-in-law John Thompson; and father and mother-in-law Ottmar and Ann Benson.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home for their assistance during this difficult time.
A private family service and celebration of life was held at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. Memorial donations are requested to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (Please enter in Memory of Jerry Gust in the comments box online or in the memo section if sending a check; mailing address: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 S. Arch St., Janesville, WI 53548.)
To plant a tree in memory of Jerome Gust as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.