Elkhorn, WI - Jeri Ruth DeLange, 76, passed away on November 14, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Jeri was born in Elkhorn, Wisconsin on December 28, 1944, the only daughter of Olive Margaret (Wittenwyler) and Edward Nicholi DeLange.
Jeri grew up on the family farm with her brothers, Jon, Jim, Jay and Jack and had a deep love for animals and country life. She spent hours in her play house with her stuffed animals and was a collector of lots of odds and ends, including McDonald's cups! Jeri graduated from the Lakeland School in Elkhorn and had a great memory for faces. She loved to answer every question with "huh?" before she'd quickly tell you what you had asked her and was well known for sneaking treats and making mischief. Jeri worked hard on the farm with her family and never let the challenges she was handed in life get her down. She was always surprising those around her with the tasks she could accomplish and had a special place in her heart for the "milkmen" who visited the farm daily.
Jeri spent her later years at the Chris Meyer Group Home in Whitewater, where she was a big help to Chris and a good friend to the other residents there.
Jeri was predeceased by her parents, Olive and Edward DeLange, her brother Jack Peter DeLange and her sister in law, Martha Belle DeLange. Jeri is survived by her brothers Jon Edward DeLange, Jay Frederick DeLange and Edward James (Jim) DeLange, as well as her nieces and nephews, Jeffrey (Raven) DeLange, Jennifer (Adam) Yurs, Joseph DeLange, Charles (Justine) Grimm, Jayson (Amy) DeLange and Christopher (Karen) DeLange. She is further survived by several great nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew.
Services will be held at the Sugar Creek Lutheran Church at 11am on Friday, November 19th. Visitation will be from 10am until the time of the service with internment to follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeri's honor to the Lakeland Animal Shelter or Sugar Creek Lutheran Church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Chris Meyer and Rainbow Hospice for all of the love and care they gave to Jeri over the years.
