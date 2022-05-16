Jeremy S. Chapman

Janesville, WI - Jeremy Chapman went home to Jesus on May 4, 2022, at the age of 52. Jeremy was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, and grew up in Villa Park and Lombard, Illinois. He later moved to Wisconsin to be closer to family that had relocated there.
Jeremy graduated from Willowbrook High School in Villa Park, Illinois, where he was active in the school choir. He had a beautiful tenor voice, and loved music of various genres. He was a talented potter, and created many works of art from clay. Jeremy loved nature, and walking in the woods was a favorite pastime. He also loved animals, especially elephants, cats, and bunnies. He was an avid reader, and enjoyed science fiction and biographies the most. A Star Trek fan, he could tell details from the show and movies as if he had memorized them all.
Jeremy loved his family with all of his heart. He always looked forward to family gatherings to spend time with his loved ones, and treasured the traditions they had shared around the holidays. Jeremy is survived by his mother, Susan Peterson; his brother, Jeff (Tara) Chapman, his dearest nephew, Josiah Chapman; niece, Paige Munns; and nephew, Chase Munns; uncles: Jeff (Iva) Peterson, Steve Peterson, Dan (Deborah) Peterson; Auntie Laura (David) Quale; his cousins, Jennie (Jon) Zuk and their dear children, Jaden and Jodie; cousins: Monica Peterson, David Peterson, Daniel Peterson, Rachel (Lee) Gates, their sons Riker and Oliver; and cousin, Jacob Peterson.
Services will be held for Jeremy on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Fulton Church, 9209 N. Fulton Street, Edgerton, Wisconsin. The visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by the service at 12:00. The burial will then take place at Fulton Cemetery. A luncheon will be provided at Fulton Church for all who can attend after the burial service. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements
Jeremy had a great concern for the downtrodden people & a very compassionate heart for the homeless and hungry. The family would ask that any memorial contributions be made to the Edgerton Outreach Food Pantry in honor of Jeremy. www.wardhurtley.com
