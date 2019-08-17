September 27, 1977 - August 14, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Jeremy R. Brown, age 41, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at home. He was born in Janesville on September 27, 1977; the son of Richard R. and Joyce (Cutting) Brown. Jeremy was married to his loving wife, Cheryl (Reinardy) Brown in Las Vegas on March 26, 2005. Jeremy is remembered as a master tradesman who was well respected for his tireless work ethic and technical knowledge and ability. He always kept a positive demeanor, a selfless and giving nature, and had an infectious laugh and sharp sense of humor. Jeremy will be dearly missed by those who knew him and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; children, Jill (Brad) Niedermeier and Michael Bergeron; parents, Richard and Joyce Brown; grandson, Blake Niedermeier; siblings: Tina (Lyle) Mason, Tara (Michael) O'Meara, and Jake (fiance, Danielle Wieder) Brown; sisters in-law, Teresa Burgess and Kim (Bill) Tracy; father in-law, William Reinardy; and many extended family members and friends.

Jeremy is predeceased by grandparents, Sherman and Ellen Cutting; mother in-law, Joanne Reinardy; and brother in-law, Steve Burgess.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with visitation from 4 p.m. until time of service. Memorial donations can be made in Jeremy's memory to Rock County Crisis Services. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family.