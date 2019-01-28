April 14, 1976 - January 23, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Jeremy Lee Jorgenson, 42, of Beloit, WI, passed peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, January 23, 2019, after losing his battle with cancer. He was born April 14, 1976 in Madison, WI, the son of Tammy (Riese) Mullranin. Jeremy was a 1995 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School, and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. He married Michelle Lee Reed on April 21, 2007, in Rockton, IL. Jeremy was employed by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections as a Probation and Parole officer, and was assigned to a U.S. Marshall's Task Force. He was an avid hunter, and was the assistant wrestling coach at Beloit Memorial High School.

Survivors include his wife, Michelle Jorgenson of Beloit, WI; his mother and stepfather, Tammy (Thomas) Mullranin of Beloit; sister, Jaymee (Eddie) Stephens (and their children, Rachel and Melanie) of Beloit; stepsister, Diana (Peter) Schmidt of Muskego, WI; stepbrother, Matthew (Tamra) Mullranin of South Beloit, IL; aunts and uncles: Steven (Penny) Knopes, Terry (Gwen) Riese, Chris Riese, all of Janesville, WI, and Greg Riese of Desoto, WI; grandmother, Shirley Mullranin of Beloit; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; neighbor and friend, Rex Garde. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Roger Riese, Ken and Joyce Broadhead.

A celebration of Jeremy's life will be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. February 2, 2019, at the Janesville Elk's Lodge, 2100 N. County Road E, Janesville, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to the Knights Wrestling Club. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com