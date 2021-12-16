Janesville, WI - Jeremy D. Lawrence, age 26, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly from medical complications on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Janesville on November 8, 1995; the son of Douglas and Renae (Spencer) Lawrence. Jeremy was a 2017 graduate of Craig High School, and made many memories there, including his infamous rides on the bus. He genuinely loved spending time with his family, especially his dog Miller and his nephew, Colt. Jeremy loved T.V., specifically Peppa Pig and Deal Or No Deal. His appetite for food rivaled the size of his heart. Jeremy will be dearly missed...
He is survived by his father, Doug Lawrence; siblings: Amy Lawrence, Anne (fiancé, James Jones) Lawrence and Joshua (Maddie Frestedt) Lawrence; grandmother, Teresa Spencer; nephew, Colt Jones; and his American Bulldog, Miller. Jeremy is preceded in death by his mother, Renae in 2018; his grandfather, Jay Spencer; and grandparents, Donald and Jane Lawrence.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Jeremy Lawrence as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
