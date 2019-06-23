January 13, 1932 - June 16, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Jerald L. Nordlee ("Jerry" or "Bud"), age 87, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care due to complications of metastatic lung cancer. He was born in Barron, WI, on January 13, 1932, the son of Sophus and Margaret (Millermon) Nordlee. Jerald served his country in the Army during the Korean War with the 84th and 62nd Engineer Construction Battalions, stationed in Korea. He was a longtime member of the American Legion. He married Kay D. Voss on April 24, 1954, and she preceded in him in death in December of 2015. He was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local #314. Jerry made his livelihood as a carpenter/construction worker in the Janesville and Beloit area eventually being the first hire of Klobucar Construction located in Beloit in 1966 as a construction superintendent and continuing with Klobucar until retirement in the mid-1990s.

Of course, life was not all work for Jerry. He took up golfing upon retirement and always made friends at the links. Over the years he participated in various bowling and horseshoe leagues some affiliated with the Janesville Moose Lodge, and tournaments around the country. He enjoyed fishing in Northern Wisconsin and was a past member of the Blackhawk Musky Club. He relished puttering around in his workshop and in the garage finding ways to reuse various items or "MacGyvering" something he needed out of next to nothing. Bud was always ready for a game or two of cribbage. Jerry and Kay enjoyed winter escapes to Florida then returning home to prepare to plant the vegetable garden and flowers around the house. He also enjoyed listening to his collection of classic country and western LPs and taking numerous trips to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Watching the Brewers and professional golf broadcasts were also favorite pastimes.

Jerald is survived by his children: Julie Nordlee of Lincoln, NE, Kathleen Crisman of Janesville, and Michael Nordlee (Amy) of Appleton, WI; sister, Lilly Stensvold of Shell Lake, WI; grandchildren, Peter Brown (Zaina) of Leesburg, VA and Susan Olson of Beloit, WI; great-grandsons: Shawn, Joseph and Colton. He was preceded in death by his parents; his darling wife, Kay Nordlee; and son-in-law, Mark Crisman.

No services will be held as this was his request. Interment will be held privately at Milton Lawns Memorial Park and Chapel Mausoleum, Janesville. Memorial contributions may be made to Agrace Hospice Care, 2901 N. Wright Road, Janesville, WI 53546. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family wishes to extend their gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the Oncology and Infusion Clinic Staff at William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital in Madison, WI as well as and especially to the many staff members of Agrace Hospice Care who cared for him during his time at home and his final days at their facility. He enjoyed your visits immensely.