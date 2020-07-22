Jerald "Jerry" Turner

May 12, 1940 - July 19, 2020
Minocqua, WI -- Jerald "Jerry" M. Turner, age 80, passed away on July 19, 2020 in Minocqua, WI. He was born on Mother's Day, May 12, 1940, the son of Robert and Serena Turner. He was born in Madison, and lived in Evansville until 1990, when he moved to Minocqua - his dream for 30 years - when he retired from General Motors. At an early age, he was already cultivating a life full of activities that formed his life. Near his childhood home, he loved the outdoors, fishing, playing by the water with his friends in Lake Leota. He began working at General Motors at a early age, and formed great life-long lasting friends with whom he hunted and fished with for over 40 years. After he retired, he began a business of Jerry's Stump Grinding when he moved to Minocqua. He loved gathering moral mushrooms, camping, traveling. And he shared his love of baseball, watching his favorite teams the Brewers and the Phillies, with his brother, John. He also enjoyed watching the Packers, playing golf, and traveling to Arizona every winter with his beloved wife.
Jerry is survived by his wife who loved him dearly, Sue (Moore) Turner, his daughter Jody (Jerry) Tilley, two grandchildren Brannon (Tim) Rhue, and Justin Tilley, three step daughters Iyll, Rachel, Erika, three step grandchildren Adrianna, Catrina, Chloe, two brothers John (Conie) Turner, Dave (Janice) Turner a sister Diann (Tim) Turner, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Serena, a brother Jim Turner and a nephew Edward Turner.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday July 24, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Evansville with Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com