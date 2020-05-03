Jerald "Jerry" Smith

July 8, 1957 - April 28, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Jerald "Jerry" W. Smith, age 81, of Delavan passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born to Manuel and Viola (O'Donnell) Smith on July 8, 1938. Jerry was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Eleanor Garber on November 8, 1957. The couple moved into their home which Jerry built and where they lived for the rest of his years. Jerry was a journeyman carpenter, then worked in commercial construction management. He was a member of the Harvard Moose Lodge, Amateur Trapshooting Association, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the NRA.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eleanor; daughter-in-law, Donna Mae Vondra of Stoughton, WI; grandson, Gabe (Nandy) Vondra of Johnson Creek, WI; great-grandson, Alex Vondra of Johnson Creek, WI; and three nieces: Karla (Dennis) Kelly of Suffolk, VA, Marcia (Steve) Labutski of Big Bend, WI, and Paula (Dean) Smith of Darien. With his passing, Jerry is reunited with his only son, Michael; both of his parents; and his only brother, Marvin Smith.
A Private Family Interment will be held at Darien Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Dream Foundation in Santa Barbara, CA.
Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com