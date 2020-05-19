Jenny L. Walmer

December 29, 1941 - May 16, 2020
Muscoda, WI -- Jenny L. (Burtness) Walmer, age 78, of Muscoda, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Richland Hospital. She was born December 29, 1941, in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Harlow and Fay (Dillery) Burtness. She attended Orfordville schools. On October 2, 1962, she married Vincent S. Walmer in Green Bay. Together, they moved to California for 4 years while Vincent was in the Navy. In 1970, they moved to Muscoda, where Jenny worked for the Riverdale School district for 20 years. She enjoyed visiting, reading, giving rides to older friends, working with horses, and collecting old lamps.
Survivors include her husband, Vincent Walmer of Muscoda; four sons: Scott Walmer of Muscoda, Keith (Kathy Brown) Walmer of Muscoda, Vincent (Billie Jo) Walmer of Livingston, WI, Dustan (Crystal) Walmer of Dodgeville; eight grandchildren: Amber (Barry) Wilcox, Jackson Walmer, Jade Walmer, Courtney and Chelsea Reger, Jerimiah Beasley, Logan and Matthew Walmer; two great-grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.
A celebration of Jenny's life will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Noon at the Clary Memorial Funeral Home in Richland Center, WI. Friends may call on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Clary Memorial Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of services at Noon. Online condolences can be made at www.clarymemorialfuneralhome.com