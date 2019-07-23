September 17, 1978 - July 20, 2019

Janesville/Madison, WI -- Jennifer S. Louis, of Madison, died on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at U.W. Hospital, Madison. She was born in Janesville, WI, on September 17, 1978, the daughter of Kenneth and Pamela (Kitchen) Louis.

Jennifer is survived by her parents, Pamela Louis and Kenneth (Monica) Louis; sister, Julie (Travis) Leamons; niece, Kendra White; and many other extended family. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com