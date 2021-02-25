September 30, 1973 - February 21, 2021
Janesville, WI - Jennifer D. Schulz, age 47, passed away after a long illness, on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Beloit on September 30, 1973; the daughter of Donald and Linda (VanStone) Meier. She met her huband, Robert "Bob" Schulz, while working together at Frito-Lay, and they were married in Janesville on July 22, 2017; at Jenny's best friends home. Jenny worked at many different gas stations throughout Janesville, and even worked as an assistant manager of several Cash Stores in town. She was a devoted cat owner; and friends and family meant everything to Jennifer, especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Bob; parents, Donald Meier and Linda Meier-VanStone; children: Brittany (Jeremy) Lantz, Austin Abraham, and Chole Abraham; step children; grandchildren, Keygan amd Ember; siblings: Robert Worden II and Carol Regal; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com