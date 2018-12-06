Jennifer Blyth Suckow

July 26, 1989 - December 4, 2018

Beaver Dam, WI -- Jennifer Blyth (Wagner) Suckow, age 29, unexpectedly passed away at home on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. She was born in Janesville on July 26, 1989, the daughter of John and Victoria (Pearson) Wagner. Jennifer married the love of her life, Amanda Suckow, on June 9, 2014. She will be remembered for her heart, she was selfless and loving to all, she would do anything for others. She loved minions, laughing, and a good joke.

Jennifer is survived by her wife, Amanda; dog, Lambeau; parents: Vicky and Tim Swenson and John and Donna Wagner; siblings: Chris Wagner, Timothy Wagner, Shelbria (Brock) Wachtveitl, Alex (Jen) Quaerna, and Jaxie Swenson; father-in-law, Duane Suckow; siblings-in-law, Derek (Casey) Baughman, Sean Suckow, and Melissa (Chris) Bruns; numerous nieces; nephews; and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, December 7, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with a celebration of her life held at a later date. For online obituary and registry, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

