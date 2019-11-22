February 15, 1952 - November 18, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Jennifer Bianchetti (Kaplan), 67, died at home unexpectedly on November 18th 2019. Jennifer was born to Eddie and Min Kaplan on February 15, 1952, in Chicago, IL. Jennifer left Chicago and lived in Florida for many years while studying Veterinary science, she and her husband moved to Janesville, WI, to be closer to family and friends in 1991.

Survivors include her husband, Lanny Bianchetti of Janesville, WI; her daughter, Kara (Brandon) Davis, of Janesville, WI; her brother, Marc (Lynn) Kaplan, of Oriental, North Carolina; her grandsons, Jaxson and Branson Davis; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother and father, Eddie and Min Kaplan; her nephew, Eddie Kaplan; and her beloved dogs, Kinsey and Otto.

A celebration of life will be held at Rotary Gardens in Janesville, WI, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bianchetti/Davis Families.