May 15, 1923 - September 1, 2019

Stoughton/Janesville, WI -- Jennie Carla Eddingsaas passed away Sunday September 1, 2019. She was born May 15, 1923 to Jacob and Sofia Holm in Chicago, IL. In 1930, the family moved to Cooksville, WI to farm. That was a very different life, but during The Depression they always had food, and never went hungry. She went to a one room school 1st thru 8th grade. She went to Stoughton High School, and graduated in 1941. On February 14th, 1942, Valentines Day, Jennie married Howard Eddingsaas, and they were blessed with 3 children and 65 years of married life together. They farmed for 10 years, and then moved to Janesville for 43 years. In 1995, they moved to a duplex at Skallendal Retirement Community in Stoughton. They were blessed with good family and friends.

Jennie will be dearly missed by three children: Son Roger (Margaret), Daughter Carol (Albert) Beecher and Daughter Nancy (Scott) Hartman; six grandchildren: Carlyle (Jill), Aren (Alli), Nathan (Anna), Jessica (Renzo), Jennie (Travis) and Shelley; and seven great-grandchildren: Claire, Brooke, Drew, Flynn, Levi, Macklin and baby Vaccaro on the way; and daughter by choice, Rose. Jennie was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; her folks, Jacob and Sofie; a sister, Thelma; and brother, Arne.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday September 5, 2019 at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1525 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, with Rev. Dr. Sara Rabe presiding. Burial will follow at Eastside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect St. Stoughton, and also from 10 a.m. until the service on Thursday at the church.

Jennie will always be remembered by saying and living "life is what you make it!"