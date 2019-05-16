April 5, 1990 - May 14, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Jenna Mae Brovold, age 29, of Delavan passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was born in Janesville on April 5, 1990 to John and Rhonda (Cobb) Brovold. She graduated from Carroll College on May 14, 2017, with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and a Minor in Biochemistry. She worked as a Behavioral Health Specialist at Roger's Memorial Hospital in Oconomowoc, WI.

Jenna is survived by her parents, John and Rhonda, of Darien; siblings, Lynsea (Nick) Monien, of Darien, Kati (Nate) Hansen, of Elkhorn, and Evan Brovold, of Delavan; nieces: Brooklyn, Taylor, and Haylie Hansen, and Hanna Monien; nephew, Lincoln Monien; grandmother, Delores Brovold, of Darien; and many aunts; uncles; cousins; and close friends. Jenna is preceded in death by her grandparents, Alden and Margaret Cobb; grandfather, Elwood Brovold; uncle, Lee Brovold; and two cousins, Adam and Andrew Brovold. She is also preceded by her dear great-grandma Flossie Cobb.

Jenna Mae had a kind and loving spirit with a beautiful smile, contagious laugh, and compassionate soul. She lived her life to the fullest. Jenna loved everyone, especially her nieces and nephew. She was also an amazing Godmother to Lincoln and Khloe. When remembering Jenna, celebrate the happy memories and always remember that life is fragile and sometimes too short. We will be missing our sweet, beautiful angel everyday for the rest of our lives.

Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan with Rev. Robert P. Rickman officiating. A Celebration of Jenna's Life will be held after the Service from 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Greenies at Delbrook Golf Course, 700 S. 2nd Street in Delavan. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran School or the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com