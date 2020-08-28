November 11, 1976 - August 23, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Jenna K. Matzke, 43, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born on November 11, 1976 to John and Mary (Weber) Gremore. Jenna earned her CNA license, and worked for Agrace Hospice. She loved visiting the seniors and spending time with them. Jenna was a real warrior, who always tried to better herself. Jenna knew her Lord and we know she is in heaven now. She will be deeply missed by everyone.
Jenna is survived by her three children, who she loved so much: John Matzke, Alexa Matzke, of Janesville, and and June Kelly of Orfordville; her parents, John and Mary Gremore of Janesville; her sister, Maggie of Janesville; aunts: Ann (Terry) Matson of Fairmont, MN; Karen Bierman and Sharon Pettit of Janesville, Janet (George) Kahler of Prairie du Chien, WI, and Kris Gremore of IL; uncle, Norb Aschom of Prairie du Chien; nephew, Henry Adams; and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Raymond and June Weber of Fairmont, MN, and John and Margaret Gremore of Prairie du Chien; and her nephew, Cameron Gremore.
Funeral Service for Jenna will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.