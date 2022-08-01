Evansville, WI - Jenn (Sime) Wileman-Williamson age 48 of Evansville, WI passed away peacefully on July 27, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at her home. Jenn was born on July 5, 1974 to Randall Sime and Kay Deringer in Janesville, Wisconsin. She graduated in 1993 from Parker High School. She began working for the Best Events Catering company in Janesville and later worked for WPS Insurance until her medical retirement. Jenn enjoyed anything Star Wars, Harry Potter, movies, books, and music. She enjoyed winning at any card or board games.
Jenn is survived by her parents Randall (Linda) Sime, and Kay (Dennis) Eckert, her son Alex Wileman, her loving grandmother Virginia Sime, siblings Andrew (Amanda) Quarne, Natalie Jass, Monica Quarne (Brian Glander), and Marci (Tom) Rogers, Lori (Robert) Redinus, and Daniel (Sabrina) Eckert, and the entirety of her large loving family.
Funeral services with Pastor Elizabeth Lippke-Ganzel officiating will be held at Cooksville Lutheran Church, Cooksville at 3:00 P.M. Thursday August 4, 2022. Visitation will be from 1:30 until time of services at the church. The Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
"To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure."
To plant a tree in memory of Jenn Wileman-Williamson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.