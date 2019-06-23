April 22, 1951 - June 17, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Jeffrey Wayne Dary, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 17, 2019. Jeff was born April 22, 1951, to Kenneth C. Dary and Donna J. (Jacobson) Dary in Stoughton, WI. He graduated from Oregon High School in 1969, and left his job at Uniroyal in 1970, to serve in the U.S. Navy as a boiler technician. After serving for 4 years with the Navy during the Vietnam conflict, he left the service, and returned to his job with Uniroyal. He met his future wife, D'Laine J. Bobert, in December of 1974, and they were wed on June 14, 1975. Jeff decided to return to the Navy, so on March 12, 1978, he and D'Laine left Wisconsin for Norfolk, VA. Jeff and D'Laine were blessed with a son, Michael, in November 1979. Jeff served another 16 years active duty, visiting many foreign ports and participating in Operation Desert Storm. In August 1992, they welcomed the arrival of their daughter, Caycee. Jeff retired as a Chief Boiler Technician in June 1994 and packed up his family to return to Wisconsin. He worked as a Senior Power Plant Operator for the Wisconsin Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired until January 2, 2015, when he retired from active employment but continued to help out by working during the Winter. Jeff enjoyed spending time with his family, and riding his Harley. He was an active member of the American Legion Riders, and enjoyed riding in the parades with his daughter, Caycee, behind him.

Jeff is survived by his wife, D'Laine; his children, Mike (Rya) Dary and Caycee (Chris) Taylor; three grandchildren: Logan Taylor, Aeris Dary and Ian Dary; both of his parents; brother, Kim (Beth) Dary; brother, Jon (JoAnn) Dary; sister, Barbara (Bryan) Mueller; brother-in-law, Gary Matzke; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Ceeb and Donna Bobert; nephew, Justin Matzke; and sister-in-law, Debra Matzke. Jeff will be deeply missed by his family, friends and brothers of the American Legion Riders. His family would like to remind everyone to please watch out and share the road with motorcyclists.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday June 30, 2019 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home, with Military Honors following the service provided by V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville. Condolences may be made at Wardhurtley.com